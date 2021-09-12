Four held for involvement in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four accused found involved in immoral activities.

According to police spokesman,Pirwadahi police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a hotel in Pirwadhai area and netted Asif,Zarrena and Shahida Nassreen for their alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The Police also nabbed Khurshid Ahmed who had booked a room for them in the hotel.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.