Four Held For Kidnapping, Torturing Man
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Sadr police Kahror Pacca have arrested four suspects involved in kidnapping and torture of a young man over a financial dispute.
According to SHO Imran Gujjar, the accused abducted a young man, Binyamin, shaved his head and eyebrows and physically assaulted him.
The incident came to light after the victim's brother, Hafiz Muhammad Azam, filed a formal complaint with the police.
The police registered a case and launched raids to apprehend the culprits. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz took notice of the incident and ordered for strict action. As a result, four suspects were swiftly arrested.
