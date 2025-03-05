Open Menu

Four Held For Kidnapping, Torturing Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Four held for kidnapping, torturing man

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Sadr police Kahror Pacca have arrested four suspects involved in kidnapping and torture of a young man over a financial dispute.

According to SHO Imran Gujjar, the accused abducted a young man, Binyamin, shaved his head and eyebrows and physically assaulted him.

The incident came to light after the victim's brother, Hafiz Muhammad Azam, filed a formal complaint with the police.

The police registered a case and launched raids to apprehend the culprits. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz took notice of the incident and ordered for strict action. As a result, four suspects were swiftly arrested.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

38 seconds ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

49 seconds ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

58 seconds ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

46 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

46 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

1 hour ago
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

1 hour ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan