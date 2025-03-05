Four held for kidnapping, torturing man

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Sadr police Kahror Pacca have arrested four suspects involved in kidnapping and torture of a young man over a financial dispute.

According to SHO Imran Gujjar, the accused abducted a young man, Binyamin, shaved his head and eyebrows and physically assaulted him.

The incident came to light after the victim's brother, Hafiz Muhammad Azam, filed a formal complaint with the police.

The police registered a case and launched raids to apprehend the culprits. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz took notice of the incident and ordered for strict action. As a result, four suspects were swiftly arrested.