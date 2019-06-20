UrduPoint.com
Four Held For Killing Abducted Person Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Margallah police station has arrested four persons who abducted and later killed a person over old enmity, a police spokesman said.

He said that complainant Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar resident of Ali Pur Islamabad lodged a report with Margallah police station that his brother Safeer Ahmed (45) has been missing and his mobile phone numbers were not responding. He said that his brother Safeer Ahmed was on bail in a murder case and his opponents might have abducted him.

Following this complaint, case (no. 77) was registered at Margallah police station under section 365 PPC and investigation was started into the matter.

A team headed by SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal investigated the case on technical grounds and arrested four persons who abducted Safeer Ahmed and later killed him. The nabbed persons have been identified as Qasim Idress, Waqar Yunus, Sharafat residents of Islamabad and Ali Yar resident of Charsada.

After probe from the nabbed persons, police recovered the dead body while another team has been constituted to arrest other accomplices of the alleged killers.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this performance of Margallah police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members. He said that all cases should be resolved on merit.

