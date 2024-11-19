Open Menu

Four Held For Kite-flying

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Four held for kite-flying

Dolphin Police, while continuing its special crackdown against kite flying, arrested four people for flying kites from Sanda, Factory Area and Shadbagh here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dolphin Police, while continuing its special crackdown against kite flying, arrested four people for flying kites from Sanda, Factory Area and Shadbagh here on Tuesday.

A spokesman said that four people were arrested red-handed while fying kites.

They were flying kites in streets and rooftops. Dozens of kites and strings were recovered from their possession. The arrested include Imran, Ikram, Abdullah and Fayyaz.

The SP Dolphin says the squad was playing a key role in eliminating kite flying.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to b ..

All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi

16 minutes ago
 LDA reclaims 55 plots

LDA reclaims 55 plots

16 minutes ago
 NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affa ..

NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs

3 minutes ago
 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes aft ..

43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million

30 minutes ago
 Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspir ..

Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024

30 minutes ago
 Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 w ..

Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..

30 minutes ago
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates

Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates

3 minutes ago
 LCCI for international events to spur economic gro ..

LCCI for international events to spur economic growth

3 minutes ago
 CCPO office complaint cell performance

CCPO office complaint cell performance

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Sye ..

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..

25 minutes ago
 COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'march ..

COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'

25 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan ..

Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan