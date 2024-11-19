Four held for kite-flying

Dolphin Police, while continuing its special crackdown against kite flying, arrested four people for flying kites from Sanda, Factory Area and Shadbagh here on Tuesday

A spokesman said that four people were arrested red-handed while fying kites.

They were flying kites in streets and rooftops. Dozens of kites and strings were recovered from their possession. The arrested include Imran, Ikram, Abdullah and Fayyaz.

The SP Dolphin says the squad was playing a key role in eliminating kite flying.