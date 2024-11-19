Four Held For Kite-flying
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Dolphin Police, while continuing its special crackdown against kite flying, arrested four people for flying kites from Sanda, Factory Area and Shadbagh here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Dolphin Police, while continuing its special crackdown against kite flying, arrested four people for flying kites from Sanda, Factory Area and Shadbagh here on Tuesday.
A spokesman said that four people were arrested red-handed while fying kites.
They were flying kites in streets and rooftops. Dozens of kites and strings were recovered from their possession. The arrested include Imran, Ikram, Abdullah and Fayyaz.
The SP Dolphin says the squad was playing a key role in eliminating kite flying.
Recent Stories
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
LDA reclaims 55 plots
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs
43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million
Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates
LCCI for international events to spur economic growth
CCPO office complaint cell performance
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani review ..
COP29 negotiators strive for deal after G20 'marching orders'
Chairman PRCS meets Pakistani Envoy in Azerbaijan during CoP29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi16 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots16 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs3 minutes ago
-
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates3 minutes ago
-
CCPO office complaint cell performance3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews progress on CM's i ..25 minutes ago
-
Campuses to open tomorrow in Punjab52 minutes ago
-
CM launches dialysis program52 minutes ago
-
Technology simplifies life but presents challenges to ensuring children’s safety: Murad Shah52 minutes ago
-
City Police accelerates crackdown against criminals52 minutes ago
-
Police launch search after excise inspector goes missing1 hour ago
-
Safe City project accelerated to step up public safety1 hour ago