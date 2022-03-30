UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Kite-flying In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Four held for kite-flying in sialkot

The police on Wednesday arrested four accused for kite-flying during a crackdown in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested four accused for kite-flying during a crackdown in the district.

According to police, officials conducted a raid in Hajipura and arrested Asim Maseeh and Abdullah besides recovering 12 kites and string roles from their possessions.

Meanwhile, police arrested Hamza and Ali Raza with 14 kites and string roles.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

2 minutes ago
 Industrialists extend support to EPA compliance

Industrialists extend support to EPA compliance

2 minutes ago
 UNFPA Alarmed by Staggering Number of Unintended P ..

UNFPA Alarmed by Staggering Number of Unintended Pregnancies Globally

2 minutes ago
 Gulf States Seek Defense Deal With US After Houthi ..

Gulf States Seek Defense Deal With US After Houthi Attacks - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu s ..

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

22 minutes ago
 Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.