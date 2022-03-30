Four held for kite-flying in sialkot

The police on Wednesday arrested four accused for kite-flying during a crackdown in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested four accused for kite-flying during a crackdown in the district.

According to police, officials conducted a raid in Hajipura and arrested Asim Maseeh and Abdullah besides recovering 12 kites and string roles from their possessions.

Meanwhile, police arrested Hamza and Ali Raza with 14 kites and string roles.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.