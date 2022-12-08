Four held for opening fire

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested four people involved in opening fire on each other while returning from hearing in High Court.

According to spokesman, the arrested people belonged to opposite groups opened fire after verbal brawl erupted at Abdali Road.

Four pistols with a dagger were recovered from the accused' persons.

CPO Khurrum Shehzad in this regard said that the arrested people belonged to usury group was known as Makki Madni which exploited people for their economic compulsions.

In addition, he said both the groups were in enmity for the long.

The ring leader identified as Makki Madni was at large being traced through conducting raids, he said.