Four Held For Over Charging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Four held for over charging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Four shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Saturday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested four shopkeepers including Muhammad Umair,Muhammad Zubair,Ijaz and Khaleel for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

