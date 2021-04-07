Four held for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested four people on the charge of pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering meters

SIALKOT,E, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Police have arrested four people on the charge of pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering meters.

A Gepco team headed by Sub Division Officer (SDO) along with police raided at Mundaykey Goraya and Kotli Chambwali of Sialkot district and arrested Javed, Aslam, Ehsan and Naseera Bibi red handed while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

Cases have been registered against the accused.