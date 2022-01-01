UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Pilfering Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 03:11 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four people on the charge of pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

According to details, on the report of Sub-division Officer (SDOs), GEPCO Cantt, Sambrial.

Phalora police conducted raid at Mehmad-wali, Bhopal-wala, Khakhan-wali and caught red-handed -- Fiaz, Arfan, Amjad, Muhammad Saleem --while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

