Four held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four persons on the charge of pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

According to details, on the report of sub-division officer Gepco, district police conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught red-handed -- Rizwan Ahmed, Sajjad, Waheed Murad and Ali Ghafoor -- while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way.