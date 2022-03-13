Four Held For Pilfering Electricity
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four persons on the charge of pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.
According to details, on the report of sub-division officer Gepco, district police conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught red-handed -- Rizwan Ahmed, Sajjad, Waheed Murad and Ali Ghafoor -- while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was under way.