Four held for possessing fireworks, running illegal LPG agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Petrol agencies and fireworks dealers conducted raids and arrested four accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi police arrested two fireworks dealers namely Imran and Zahid and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

Race Course police held Danish for operating illegal LPG agency while Wah Cantt police rounded up Asim for running a petrol agency.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.