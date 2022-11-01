Four held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Police, during an operation here on Tuesday, arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession , informed the police spokesman.

During course of action, the Waris Khan police arrested Raees and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad police held Suhail and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Gujjar Khan police held Kashif and recovered s 30 bore pistol from his custody.

Following operation, Mandra police arrested Waheed Akhtar and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the accused arrested would be dealt in accordance with law.