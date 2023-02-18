Four held for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

Racecourse police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zakirullah. Similarly, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamza, informed a police spokesman.

While Wah Cantt Police nabbed Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore from Javed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer CPO appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that the crackdown against illegal arms holders would be continued.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 42 professional beggars and they were held from different areas of the city during the operation, the spokesman said.