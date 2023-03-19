Four held for possessing illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police held Asif and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Mandra police arrested Shahbaz Ali and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, R.A Bazaar police recovered a pistol of 30 bore from Fawad Hafeez and a pistol of 30 bore from Mubarak Aziz was also recovered during an operation.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the crackdown against illegal arms holders will also be accelerated.