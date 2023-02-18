UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Arms In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Four held for possessing illegal arms in Faisalabad

Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

Racecourse police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zakirullah. Similarly, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamza, informed a police spokesman.

While Wah Cantt Police nabbed Ahmed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore from Javed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer CPO appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that the crackdown against illegal arms holders would be continued.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 42 professional beggars and they were held from different areas of the city during the operation, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila From

Recent Stories

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - ..

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Minister

10 minutes ago
 England edge India despite Thakur's career-best ha ..

England edge India despite Thakur's career-best haul at T20 World Cup

11 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in tit ..

Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in title race

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

32 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban Says Europe May End Up Sending Tro ..

Hungary's Orban Says Europe May End Up Sending Troops to Ukraine

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.