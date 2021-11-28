UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Arms, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:40 PM

Four held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore, 1 dagger from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rawat police arrested Rizwan Hussain and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from their possession while Gujjar Khan police nabbed Mehraban, recovered a dagger from his custody.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police arrested Shakir and Bilal Ahmed and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SPs said that action should be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

