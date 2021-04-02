Four held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested four for possessing illegal arms, ammunition here on Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four for possessing illegal arms, ammunition here on Friday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, City Police held two accused namely Shahzeb abd Sajjad Ahmed and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Bani Police arrested Waqas Ahmed and 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody while Jatli Police Station nabbed Saddat Khan and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements. CPO made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.