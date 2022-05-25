UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Sadiqabad police arrested Muhammad Fahad and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police arrested Nadir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following the operation, Race Course police arrested two accused and recovered 50 rounds of pistol of 30 bore from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

