Four held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four arm holders and recovered ammunition, arms from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman.

During the operation, Cantt police arrested Amir Hussain and recovered a 09mm pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police held Ziaullah and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines Police arrested Muhammad Nasir and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession, while Chakri police arrested Farhad and recovered Kalashnikovs recovered from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused.

SSP Operations said that crackdown on illegal weapons holders and those involved in aerial firing would continue.

It is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people, he added.