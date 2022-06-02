UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested four arm holders and recovered ammunition, arms from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four arm holders and recovered ammunition, arms from their possession during a crackdown, said a police spokesman.

During the operation, Cantt police arrested Amir Hussain and recovered a 09mm pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police held Ziaullah and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines Police arrested Muhammad Nasir and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession, while Chakri police arrested Farhad and recovered Kalashnikovs recovered from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused.

SSP Operations said that crackdown on illegal weapons holders and those involved in aerial firing would continue.

It is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Nasir All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Militant Attack in Eastern Syria Kills Three Civil ..

Militant Attack in Eastern Syria Kills Three Civilians, Injures 21 More - State ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma u ..

Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma under YDF: Secretary Planning

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bails to As ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bails to Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fue ..

Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fuel Shortages Possible - Novak

1 minute ago
 Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in Ju ..

Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in June

6 minutes ago
 Support for Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Co ..

Support for Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Court Expected to Impose Limits ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.