Four held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four arm holders and recovered illegal weapons, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Patriata police arrested 04 arm holders included Waqas, Shayan Farid, Qaiser and Umar Farooq.

Police have recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore, 01 pistol of 09 mm and rifle of 30 bore from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Kohsar applauded the Patriata police said that protection of life and property of the citizens is the top priority, aerial firing and display of weapons is a legal crime and those involved could not escape the law.