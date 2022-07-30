UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four arm holders and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani police arrested Akash and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan Police held Ghafoor and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Dhamyal police arrested Ghulam Shabbir and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession, while Phagwari police arrested Haroon ur Rasheed and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases registered against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that crackdown will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

