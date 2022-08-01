Four held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four arm holders and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested Ali Haider and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession while Naseerabad police held Hammad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, RA Bazar Police arrested Umar Shaukat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following operation, the Taxila police arrested Mohammad Dildar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons will be accelerated.