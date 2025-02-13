Open Menu

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shahpur city police conducted raids in different areas of the town and arrested four people for possessing illegal weapons and displaying them in certain cases.

According to a police spokesman, those arrested were identified as Imran, Abdullah, Saleem, and Waleed. The police recovered three 30-bore pistols, four guns, bullets and a dagger from them.

