Four Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shahpur city police conducted raids in different areas of the town and arrested four people for possessing illegal weapons and displaying them in certain cases.
According to a police spokesman, those arrested were identified as Imran, Abdullah, Saleem, and Waleed. The police recovered three 30-bore pistols, four guns, bullets and a dagger from them.
