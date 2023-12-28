Open Menu

Four Held For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Four held for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering

and overcharging in various parts of city on Thursday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Jhal Chakina

and Khushab road, and arrested shopkeepers, including Muhammad Pervaiz, Asif, Saifullah

and Tahir.

The magistrates also imposed fine on them.

