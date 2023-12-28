Four Held For Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The price control magistrate arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering
and overcharging in various parts of city on Thursday.
According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Jhal Chakina
and Khushab road, and arrested shopkeepers, including Muhammad Pervaiz, Asif, Saifullah
and Tahir.
The magistrates also imposed fine on them.