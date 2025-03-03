Four held for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Four shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Monday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested four shopkeepers including Muhammad Umair,Muhammad Zubair,Ijaz and Khaleel for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.