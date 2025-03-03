Open Menu

Four Held For Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Four held for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Four shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Monday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested four shopkeepers including Muhammad Umair,Muhammad Zubair,Ijaz and Khaleel for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

11 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of h ..

Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

11 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar

12 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Aj ..

Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan