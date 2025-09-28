Four Held For Selling Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four people for selling
kites in different raids and recovered more than 200 kites.
The teams of different police stations raided the localities of their
jurisdiction and arrested four accused -- Muhammad Shafique,
Rasheed, Amjed and Wajid and recovered 200 kites from them.
Further action was underway.
