Four Held For Setting Up Sunday Bazar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Four held for setting up Sunday Bazar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as four individuals were held by police for setting up Sunday Bazar violating Section 144 imposed by the provincial government to contain the advancement of pandemic COVID-19.

According to police, Aftab Gul, Jibran Gul, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Asif had setup Sunday Bazar in the limits of New Karachi Industrial Area police station.

An FIR 163/2020 under Sections 188 and 269 of Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against the arrested individuals.

More Stories From Pakistan

