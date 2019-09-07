Four held for tampering vehicles in Lahore

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) on Saturday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in tampering vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) on Saturday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang involved in tampering vehicles.

According to AVLS, the arrested accused Nadeem, Kashif, Khursheed and Saqib were involved in tampering the stolen vehicles in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, whereas, the AVLS also recovered tampered vehicles worth of Rs 10 million from them.

Further investigation was underway.