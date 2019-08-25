Four held for torturing man

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Basti Malook Police arrested four persons for allegedly torturing a man on the suspicion of stealing Rs 20,000.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, investigation officer Muhammad Bilal said that Imran Mani has alleged that Azhar Shah resident of Qasba Marral theft Rs 20,000 from his ice factory situated at the same locality.

The accused alongwith his accomplices kidnapped him and shaved his head, mustaches after tortured and locked him with a iron chain in ice factory.

Taking action on an emergency call from 15, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered Azhar Shah from the ice factory on Saturday night.

Ten people had been nominated in the case, of whom, four accused Zaman, Asif, Junaid and Hassan Mumtaz were arrested.

Police are raiding to arrest the other accused.