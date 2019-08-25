UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held For Torturing Man

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Four held for torturing man

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Basti Malook Police arrested four persons for allegedly torturing a man on the suspicion of stealing Rs 20,000.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, investigation officer Muhammad Bilal said that Imran Mani has alleged that Azhar Shah resident of Qasba Marral theft Rs 20,000 from his ice factory situated at the same locality.

The accused alongwith his accomplices kidnapped him and shaved his head, mustaches after tortured and locked him with a iron chain in ice factory.

Taking action on an emergency call from 15, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered Azhar Shah from the ice factory on Saturday night.

Ten people had been nominated in the case, of whom, four accused Zaman, Asif, Junaid and Hassan Mumtaz were arrested.

Police are raiding to arrest the other accused.

Related Topics

Police Man Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

52 minutes ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

2 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.