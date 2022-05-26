Four held for using fake finger prints in SIMs activation

The Seetal Mari police has arrested four criminals involved in illegal registration of mobile phone subscriber identity module (SIM) through using fake finger prints of silicon here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Seetal Mari police has arrested four criminals involved in illegal registration of mobile phone subscriber identity module (SIM) through using fake finger prints of silicon here on Thursday.

According to police sources, the criminals were involved in activation of mobile phone SIMs through registration by using fake finger prints and then used these SIMs for illegal activities and fraud.

The police team raided at NLC Chowk and arrested the four criminals including Nasir s/o Muhammad Bukhash, Muhammad Imran s/o Muhammad Iqbal, Mubeen Shahzad and Ali Mehtab.

The police also recovered a laptop, 160 fake finger prints made by using silicon, mobile phone SIMs of different cellular companies, biometric machine, device, three mobile phones and other material from their possession.

Case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.