UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Violating Marriage Laws, Recovered Sophisticated Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered sophisticated weapons

Police have arrested four persons involved in aerial firing and fireworks thereby violating marriage laws and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four persons involved in aerial firing and fireworks thereby violating marriage laws and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

During course of action, Kahuta Police conducted raid at wedding ceremony and held the accused Abdul Wajid, Ahsan Ali, Abdul Rehman and Adnan and recovered rifle 222, rifle 12 bore and two pistols 9MM from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the elements endangering the lives and property of the citizens through aerial firing and fireworks do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Progress Kahuta Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting pr ..

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting project

2 minutes ago
 IGP to announce cash prizes for best performing pe ..

IGP to announce cash prizes for best performing personnel

3 minutes ago
 Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 23 ..

Tanzania bus and lorry collision kills at least 23: presidency

3 minutes ago
 Police reviews security measures in Nadra mega cen ..

Police reviews security measures in Nadra mega center

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets ..

ANF recovers 1750 grams heroin, 2500 Xanax tablets; arrests six

3 minutes ago
 PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for pr ..

PM stresses need to ring-fense major cities for protection of agriculture land

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>