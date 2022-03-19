Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered sophisticated weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested four persons involved in aerial firing and fireworks thereby violating marriage laws and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four persons involved in aerial firing and fireworks thereby violating marriage laws and recovered sophisticated weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

During course of action, Kahuta Police conducted raid at wedding ceremony and held the accused Abdul Wajid, Ahsan Ali, Abdul Rehman and Adnan and recovered rifle 222, rifle 12 bore and two pistols 9MM from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the elements endangering the lives and property of the citizens through aerial firing and fireworks do not deserve any concession.