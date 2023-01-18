Four held for violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Wednesday arrested four house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

According to the police spokesman, during a search operation, police held four house owners and tenants identified as Anwar, Nazaq, Akram and Madrarullah who had no proper documentation.

Cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours for transferring possession of the property, he added.