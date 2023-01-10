Four held, hotel sealed on hoarding wheat flour

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :An official team accompanying police arrested four men and sealed a hotel in the city in charge of hoarding wheat flour bags in a quantity more than they needed.

The raid was conducted at a hotel near Fayyaz park by an official team led by assistant commissioner Mubeen Ahsan on the orders of deputy commissioner Captain (retired) Samiullah Farooq.

DC said that elements causing a bogus shortage of wheat flour through hoarding deserve no leniency and action was being accelerated against them to check profiteering and hoarding.

He asked the district food controller to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat flour at all Sale Points. He further asked him to regularly check Atta sale points to monitor supply.