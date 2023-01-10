UrduPoint.com

Four Held, Hotel Sealed On Hoarding Wheat Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Four held, hotel sealed on hoarding wheat flour

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :An official team accompanying police arrested four men and sealed a hotel in the city in charge of hoarding wheat flour bags in a quantity more than they needed.

The raid was conducted at a hotel near Fayyaz park by an official team led by assistant commissioner Mubeen Ahsan on the orders of deputy commissioner Captain (retired) Samiullah Farooq.

DC said that elements causing a bogus shortage of wheat flour through hoarding deserve no leniency and action was being accelerated against them to check profiteering and hoarding.

He asked the district food controller to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat flour at all Sale Points. He further asked him to regularly check Atta sale points to monitor supply.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Hotel Sale All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

41 minutes ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

41 minutes ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

46 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

1 hour ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.