Four held in firing incident at Saidpur village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Kohsar police has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in Saidpur village firing incident and recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition, said Superintendent of Police (City Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the police received a phone call around 10pm yesterday about a firing incident at Saidpur village that claimed a life and another injured.

A team headed by SDPO Kohsar Amna Baig, comprising SHO Kohsar Shabbir Tanoli and other personnel rushed to the scene and collected evidences. During the investigation, he said it was revealed that both the victims Sheraz and Shehbaz were involved in domestic violence on the daughter of accused Sajid Mehmood.

The daughter of Sajid Mehmood called his brother Waqar Sajid and mother Robina to settle the dispute. After cross talk the accused party opened two fire on the victims and escaped. The police team while using modern technology traced the accused besides recovering murder tool.

The SP said that there was no major incident happened during last four month due to effective crime control strategy of city zone police officers. He said that police arrested 74 proclaimed offenders and 160 targeted criminals during the same period.