Four held in millions of rupee Balochistan coal mine scam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Wednesday arrested four accused in Balochistan mines and mineral scam namely Imtiaz Jamali, Mines and Mineral Department Balochistan, Zain Jibran, Federal board of Revenue, Asim Akbar Khan, owner of Muslim Coal Company and Bashir Mohammad.

Probe launched into the Balochistan coal scam, on a tip off revealed that owner of the Muslim Coal Company in connivance with the officials of MMD, government of Balochistan illegally excavated coal causing loss to the tune of millions of rupee to the exchequer, said a press release issued here.

In addition, accused Zain Jibran, employee of FBR Quetta made illegal agreement to manage the tax affairs of the different companies including Muslim Coal Company.

NAB Balochistan has tightened the noose around the culprits involved in the illegal excavation of coal causing huge loss to the national kitty. More arrests are also expected.

Further probe was underway.

Earlier, In the light of investigation carried out so far and proof presented before the court, Accountability Court Judge Munawar Shahwani, remanded the accused in the NAB custody.