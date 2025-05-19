Four Held In Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Bhera police on Monday arrested four criminals involved in murder cases.
According to a police spokesperson,teams raided at various localities and netted four killers namely as Asif,Ajmal, Arshad and Bashir.
Police recovered Kalashnikov,rifles and other weapons from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
