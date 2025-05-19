Four held in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Bhera police on Monday arrested four criminals involved in murder cases.

According to a police spokesperson,teams raided at various localities and netted four killers namely as Asif,Ajmal, Arshad and Bashir.

Police recovered Kalashnikov,rifles and other weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.