Four Held In Police Successful Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Four held in police successful operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The police here on Tuesday arrested a four members thief gang by using latest technology.

A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Riaz Shaheed Police Station Mir Afzal Khan carried out the successful operation.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started further probe.

