Four Held In Police Successful Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The police here on Tuesday arrested a four members thief gang by using latest technology.
A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) of Riaz Shaheed Police Station Mir Afzal Khan carried out the successful operation.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started further probe.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock dept gives interest-free loan to cattle owners4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UK agree to deepen cooperation on climate change challenge14 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri stresses importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges24 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 12 years imprisonment to drug pusher with 2 lac fine24 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari launches 7th Agricultural Census 202424 minutes ago
-
Over 2,600 patients falls ill due to severe smog in two weeks34 minutes ago
-
Police foils bid to smuggle drugs1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Railways leases out 14,042 acres of land through open competition1 hour ago
-
SNGPL commits to 24/7 emergency services for uninterrupted gas supply1 hour ago
-
Tribal elder among four killed in Bannu firing1 hour ago
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held1 hour ago
-
Ahsan for ‘National Curriculum Summit’ to work out reforms on modern lines1 hour ago