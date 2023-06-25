Open Menu

Four Held In Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Four held in search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Police during a search operation in different areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station here on Sunday arrested four suspects and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, heavy contingents comprising Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police participated in the operation.

During the operation, 78 houses were searched, collected data from 130 tenants, and questioned 273 persons.

