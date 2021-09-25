Four held, looted items recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested four robbers and snatchers besides recovering Rs 90,700 cash, six stolen motorcycles, four pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police team under the supervision of SHO managed to net four accused namely Nisar Hussain, ring leader and Shahzad Bilal, Khurram Shahzad and Shahid Mehmood who were robbers and street criminals.

They were sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade and after the parade process police recovered cash Rs 90,700, six motorcycles, four pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He informed that they confessed to have committed robberies, snatching and other crimes in different areas.

City Police Officer appreciated performance of Gujar Khan police and directed to continue operation to net the lawbreakers.