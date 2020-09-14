UrduPoint.com
Four Held, Narcotics , Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Police taking action against the anti elements have arrested four accused from different areas of the Attock district and recovered 2.250kg hashish, 500 gram heroine , three pistols and one rifle from them.

All have been booked under the relevant act and sent behind the bars.

Those arrested include Hazrat Wali r/o Jamrud , Muhammad Shahab r/o Mardan , Noaman Ali r/o Humak and Waseem Raja r/o Hazro.

