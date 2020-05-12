Four held; narcotics, weapons recovered in Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them in Kundian and Chappri police limits.

Police sources said that on the directives of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi in ongoing operation against drug-pushers and criminals the Kundian and Chappri police teams conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction.

The police teams arrested four accused and recovered 2.3 Kilogram Hashish, 1 revolver 32 bore and 1 Carbine from their possession.

They were; Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Nadeem alis Pasha, Shamas Din and Doulat Kan.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.