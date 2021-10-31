Four held, nine stolen motorcycles besides rickshaw recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four persons and recovered nine stolen motorcycles and a rickshaw from their possession here Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused include Umair, Murad Khan, Amir and Faisal Zia.

The accused revealed several incidents of theft during the investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas while praising SP Potohar, DSP Cantt, SHO Cantt and the team said"It is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people."CPO made it clear that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.