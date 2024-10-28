Open Menu

Four Held On Fireworks

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Four held on fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Four persons were held for fireworks and aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in the area of Tandlianwala Saddar police.

A police report said here on Monday that Safdar, Ubaid, Mobeen and Noor were busy in fireworks and aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in Chak No 407-GB when a police team raided and arrested all the four.

Police have registered a case.

