Four Held On Fireworks
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Four persons were held for fireworks and aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in the area of Tandlianwala Saddar police.
A police report said here on Monday that Safdar, Ubaid, Mobeen and Noor were busy in fireworks and aerial firing during a marriage ceremony in Chak No 407-GB when a police team raided and arrested all the four.
Police have registered a case.
