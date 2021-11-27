Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

Rawalpindi Police Saturday arrested four accused over aerial firing and fireworks during a wedding ceremony, recovered illegal weapons, ammunition and fireworks items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police Saturday arrested four accused over aerial firing and fireworks during a wedding ceremony, recovered illegal weapons, ammunition and fireworks items from their possession.

According to details, Pirwadhai Police Station conducted a raid and netted four accused namely Umair, Muhammad Pervaiz, Muhammad Siddique and Yahya khan who were allegedly involved in aerial firing and fireworks during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered a 30 bore pistols, ammunition and fireworks items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.