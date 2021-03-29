Four held over aerial firing in faisalabad

Mureedwala police arrested four guests of a marriage party on the charge of aerial firing in a wedding function

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Mureedwala police arrested four guests of a marriage party on the charge of aerial firing in a wedding function.

Police said on Monday that Adnan, Irfan, Ameen and Arshad resorted to aerial firing in jubilation on the marriage function of their friend in Mureedwala.

On information, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The police recovered pistols and a large quantity of fireworks from their possession.

Further action against the accused was underway.