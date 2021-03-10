UrduPoint.com
Four Held Over Fireworks, Aerial Firing During Wedding Ceremonies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four accused over fireworks and aerial firing during wedding ceremonies and recovered fireworks items and weapons from their possession.

Station House Officer Airport Police Station conducted a raid and netted two accused namely Suleman and Numan who were allegedly involved in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered two 9 mm and 30 bore, pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile, Gungmandi police also conducted a raid and held Abdul Bari and Sher Ali on charges of being involved in fireworks and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated police party and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.

