Four Held Over Gambling

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 07:26 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them here on Wednesday.

Police said a team of officials conducted a raid at Chak No 168-NB and arrested Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Husnain, Ansar Iqbal and Taswwar Abbas and recovered Rs 9,000 from them.

A case was registered against the accused.

