Four Held Over Illegal Gas Decanting:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Civil Defense department on Saturday arrested four shopkeepers involved in illegal gas decanting business.
According to spokesman, police raided at various points of the city and held Saqib,Muhammad Ashraf,Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Nawaz.
The team recovered several illegal cylinders,motors and pumps from their possession.
Cases were registered against them.
