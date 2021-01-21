Four held over illegal LPG filling

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Civil Defence department arrested four people for illegally filling of LPG gas and sealed the shops here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of civil defence officer Fatima Khan in line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The teams apprehended Shafiq from Rashidabad chowk, Muhammad Shoaib at Bawa Safra road, Muhammad Nasir from Kot Rab Nawaz and Muhammad Tahir from Maharn Wali.

The goods was seized by the teams and cases were also got lodged against the accused at police stations concerned.