Four held over jubilant firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The police arrested four people on the charge of firing in jubilation at a wedding ceremony, and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Police said on Sunday that the participants in a wedding ceremony resorted to firing into the air in Vijh village.

A Sahiwal police station team conducted a raid and arrested the accused and seized a 30-bore pistol and a 12-bore gun from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.