Four Held Over Jubilant Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The police arrested four people on the charge of firing in jubilation at a wedding ceremony, and recovered illegal weapons from them.
Police said on Sunday that the participants in a wedding ceremony resorted to firing into the air in Vijh village.
A Sahiwal police station team conducted a raid and arrested the accused and seized a 30-bore pistol and a 12-bore gun from them.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.